Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on February 28th

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0286 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

OIA opened at $6.99 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $7.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.34.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 19.3% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 29.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 11,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

