Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (VMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0376 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Price Performance

Shares of VMO stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $12.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the second quarter worth $104,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter worth about $150,000. 22.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

