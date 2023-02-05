iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Shares Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,243,000 after acquiring an additional 90,153 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 7,623.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,268,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,665 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,650,000. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 51,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 21,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $830,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTE opened at $23.86 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $25.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average of $24.01.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.