iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 99,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 24,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 37.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 44,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 12,237 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

BATS ESML opened at $37.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.86.

