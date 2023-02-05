iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IHE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 48.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter worth $340,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter worth $58,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter worth $545,000.

NYSEARCA:IHE opened at $185.50 on Friday. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $166.99 and a 1-year high of $202.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.44.

About iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

