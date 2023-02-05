Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.21

Shares of The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and traded as high as $10.33. Japan Steel Works shares last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 3 shares traded.

Japan Steel Works Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.70.

About Japan Steel Works

The Japan Steel Works Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Steel & Energy Products, Industrial Machinery Products, and Others. The Steel & Energy Products segment provides electric and nuclear products, pressure vessels for refining petroleum, clad steel plates and steel pipes, and wind power generation equipment.

