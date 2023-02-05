Jensen Investment Management Inc. Sells 19,528 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,594,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,528 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 5.1% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Johnson & Johnson worth $587,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $2,845,822.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,366,753.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $2,845,822.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,366,753.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,365 shares of company stock worth $34,927,325. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.23.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $164.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $430.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.