JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $74.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded PulteGroup from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.38.

PulteGroup Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $58.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.62. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $60.89.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PulteGroup

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $29,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 130.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

