JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.2% of Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.5 %

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JPM opened at $141.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $159.03. The firm has a market cap of $413.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

