JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,855,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133,755 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $820,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 13,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 427,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,686,000 after buying an additional 16,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.5 %

JPM opened at $141.09 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $159.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

