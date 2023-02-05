JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target to $80.00

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $82.27 on Thursday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $145.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 55.54% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.16%.

In related news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,385 shares in the company, valued at $648,261.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $3,038,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,907,669.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,261.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,842 shares of company stock worth $11,174,189 over the last three months. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 129,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 71,735 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 8,897 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,575.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

