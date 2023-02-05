Jump Financial LLC Acquires 30,575 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 234.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,644 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,575 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,509 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 71,428 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,325 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 11,539 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,010,098 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $14,616,000 after acquiring an additional 63,733 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $90,506.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $90,506.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,862 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $191,808.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,397,994.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,454 shares of company stock valued at $465,394. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of research firms have commented on LEVI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.36.

LEVI stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.73. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

