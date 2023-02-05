Jump Financial LLC Makes New $651,000 Investment in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 30.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 17.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 10.5% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 15.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:RDY opened at $53.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.30. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52-week low of $47.88 and a 52-week high of $58.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.36 and its 200 day moving average is $53.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

(Get Rating)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.