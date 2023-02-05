Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 15,300 Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 103.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 35.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 18.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 245.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CLW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Clearwater Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Clearwater Paper Trading Up 1.8 %

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

CLW opened at $39.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $665.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.88. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $46.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average of $39.25.

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.