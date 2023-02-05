Jump Financial LLC Sells 79,027 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,689 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 79,027 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FL. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 93.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker

In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $46.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $47.22.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 36.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.94.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

