Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Receives $135.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JFHHF. UBS Group cut shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 110 ($1.36) to GBX 120 ($1.48) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

Jupiter Fund Management Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JFHHF opened at $1.65 on Friday. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $2.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47.

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.