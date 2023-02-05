KBC Group NV Has $1.98 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 40.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth $48,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of MKC opened at $74.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.13). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,234. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

