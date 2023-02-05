Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives $18.68 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.68.

PHG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. HSBC lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €18.80 ($20.43) to €10.90 ($11.85) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,303,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $844,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280,066 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,727,000 after buying an additional 1,178,744 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 20.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,030,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,846,000 after buying an additional 1,030,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,277,000 after buying an additional 1,655,150 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,740,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,083,000 after buying an additional 779,800 shares during the period. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHG stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $34.93.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

