Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LBAI. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,738,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,600,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,135,000 after purchasing an additional 751,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,220,000 after purchasing an additional 610,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 30.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,103,000 after purchasing an additional 402,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 12.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,486,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,223,000 after buying an additional 387,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.84. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $19.88.

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $88.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

