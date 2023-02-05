Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Lancaster Colony worth $35,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 223.7% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 406,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,411,000 after acquiring an additional 281,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 16.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,027,000 after buying an additional 261,387 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony during the second quarter worth about $12,337,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 12.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 409,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,683,000 after acquiring an additional 45,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 251,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,778,000 after acquiring an additional 28,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 2,225 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $465,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,117,905.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total value of $305,050.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,743.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $465,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,374 shares in the company, valued at $10,117,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,686 shares of company stock worth $2,434,971 in the last quarter. 29.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Shares of LANC opened at $186.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.35. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $116.85 and a 1 year high of $214.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 0.22.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.06). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is presently 91.89%.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

