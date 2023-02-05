Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Cut to $135.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $143.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lear from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.85.

Lear Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of LEA opened at $141.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.94 and its 200-day moving average is $136.04. Lear has a 12 month low of $114.67 and a 12 month high of $176.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lear will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total transaction of $783,657.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,856.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total transaction of $783,657.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,856.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,384 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total transaction of $207,074.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,250 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,434,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,009,562,000 after purchasing an additional 66,914 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lear by 6.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,864,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $821,570,000 after purchasing an additional 401,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,645,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $675,747,000 after purchasing an additional 20,874 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Lear by 47.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after purchasing an additional 993,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Lear by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $351,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Stories

