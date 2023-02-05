LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 41,943 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in LendingClub by 6.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in LendingClub by 6.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in LendingClub by 8.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in LendingClub by 367.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.98. LendingClub Co. has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.37 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LC shares. StockNews.com downgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Maxim Group lowered their price target on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wedbush decreased their target price on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

In other LendingClub news, Director Allan R. Landon purchased 5,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Allan R. Landon acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $62,961.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 145,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,369.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LendingClub Corp. operates as an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. Its products include unsecured personal, secured auto refinance, patient, and education finance loans. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

