Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.02

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.02 and traded as high as C$19.27. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$19.25, with a volume of 6,310 shares.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 7.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.02.
In related news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.04, for a total value of C$85,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,591,772.39.
Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.
