Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.02

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.02 and traded as high as C$19.27. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$19.25, with a volume of 6,310 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Leon’s Furniture Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 7.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.02.

Insider Activity

Leon’s Furniture ( TSE:LNF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$662.20 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.04, for a total value of C$85,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,591,772.39.

About Leon’s Furniture

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.

