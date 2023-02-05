Malvern Bancorp (MLVF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Monday, February 6th.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 million. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

Get Malvern Bancorp alerts:

Malvern Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MLVF opened at $17.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.97 million, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.66. Malvern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Malvern Bancorp

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,306 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 5.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,896 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 32.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 484,729 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 117,970 shares during the period. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Malvern Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of banks. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.