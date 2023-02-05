Management Consulting Group (LON:MMC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.23

Shares of Management Consulting Group PLC (LON:MMC – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Management Consulting Group shares last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00), with a volume of 732,939 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £3.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.23.

Management Consulting Group PLC provides professional services in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers management consultancy services to manufacturing, natural resources, building materials, consumer packaged goods, transportation, automotive, and heavy industries, as well as healthcare sectors.

