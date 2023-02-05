Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,498 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $8,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 407.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $360.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $406.85.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. Atlantic Securities cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $399.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.36.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

