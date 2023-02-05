Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stake Lowered by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 38.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth $40,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,528.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,764. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $46.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.24.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -150.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.54.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

