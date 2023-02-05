Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Stock Holdings Lifted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medifast by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,532,000 after purchasing an additional 138,602 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Medifast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,916,000 after purchasing an additional 22,630 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Medifast by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Medifast by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,774,000 after purchasing an additional 24,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Medifast by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,250,000 after purchasing an additional 57,300 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medifast Stock Down 0.4 %

Medifast stock opened at $115.84 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.00 and a 12 month high of $200.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.41. Medifast had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 89.82%. The business had revenue of $390.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Medifast’s payout ratio is presently 49.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $278.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Medifast Company Profile



Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

