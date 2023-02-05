Metahero Self Reported Market Cap Tops $27.23 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 5th. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $27.23 million and $973,909.22 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metahero has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metahero Profile

HERO is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

