Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.68

Metal Tiger plc (LON:MTR – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.68 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 16 ($0.20). Metal Tiger shares last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.19), with a volume of 120,042 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.22, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 13.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 15.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.26 million and a PE ratio of 516.67.

Metal Tiger plc invests in, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australasia, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. It explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, cobalt, nickel, lithium, iron ore, rare earth, platinum group element, and zinc resources, as well as mineral sands, and base and precious metals.

