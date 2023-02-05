Microgen (LON:MCGN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $367.50

Shares of Microgen plc (LON:MCGN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 367.50 ($4.54) and traded as high as GBX 367.50 ($4.54). Microgen shares last traded at GBX 367.50 ($4.54), with a volume of 26,257 shares traded.

Microgen Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £224.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 367.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 367.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.22.

About Microgen

Microgen plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aptitude Software and Microgen Financial Systems. The Aptitude Software segment provides a suite of specialized finance management software applications for banking, healthcare, insurance, and telecommunications customers.

