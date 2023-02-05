MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 971 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 362.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,638,000 after acquiring an additional 313,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,960,000 after buying an additional 237,109 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 31.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,297,000 after buying an additional 54,911 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,949,000 after buying an additional 34,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $284.76 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $132.56 and a 12-month high of $522.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.13.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported ($20.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($21.04). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 889.79% and a negative net margin of 294.39%. The company had revenue of $132.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($8.41) earnings per share. MicroStrategy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

