Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 228.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.54.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of MAA opened at $173.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.78. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.13 and a fifty-two week high of $217.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.00 and its 200-day moving average is $162.83.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 102.00%.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $135,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,830.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $135,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,830.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,383 shares of company stock valued at $528,613. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

