Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,103,000 after acquiring an additional 44,034 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,074,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,034,000 after purchasing an additional 339,226 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,266,000 after purchasing an additional 177,596 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,718,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,538,000 after buying an additional 308,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,638,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,236,000 after buying an additional 38,425 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $150,003.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,176,642.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $150,003.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,141 shares in the company, valued at $44,176,642.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $37,231.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,299.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,383 shares of company stock valued at $528,613 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

NYSE:MAA opened at $173.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.83. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.13 and a 52-week high of $217.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 102.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.54.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

