Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.21

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and traded as high as $2.25. Mill City Ventures III shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 2,889 shares trading hands.

Mill City Ventures III Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92.

Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mill City Ventures III had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mill City Ventures III

About Mill City Ventures III

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mill City Ventures III stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. ( OTCMKTS:MCVT Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Mill City Ventures III as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mill City Ventures III Ltd. is an development-stage company, which engages in the investing in or lending to private and small-capitalization public companies and making managerial assistance available to such companies. Its investments include stock of or membership interests (typically referred to as units) in private companies, small-cap public company stocks, and promissory notes.

