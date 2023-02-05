Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.21

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and traded as high as $2.25. Mill City Ventures III shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 2,889 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92.
Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mill City Ventures III had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter.
Mill City Ventures III Ltd. is an development-stage company, which engages in the investing in or lending to private and small-capitalization public companies and making managerial assistance available to such companies. Its investments include stock of or membership interests (typically referred to as units) in private companies, small-cap public company stocks, and promissory notes.
