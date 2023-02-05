Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.21

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVTGet Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and traded as high as $2.25. Mill City Ventures III shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 2,889 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92.

Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mill City Ventures III had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mill City Ventures III stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVTGet Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Mill City Ventures III as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mill City Ventures III Ltd. is an development-stage company, which engages in the investing in or lending to private and small-capitalization public companies and making managerial assistance available to such companies. Its investments include stock of or membership interests (typically referred to as units) in private companies, small-cap public company stocks, and promissory notes.

