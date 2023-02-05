Millennium Sustainable Ventures (OTCMKTS:MILC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.54

Millennium Sustainable Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:MILC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.54 and traded as low as $0.07. Millennium Sustainable Ventures shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 46,800 shares trading hands.
Millennium Sustainable Ventures Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54.
About Millennium Sustainable Ventures
Millennium Sustainable Ventures Corp. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. Its assets include Activated Carbon, SMC Global, and cash and short term investments. The company was founded on March 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.
