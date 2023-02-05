Mint (CVE:MIT) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.07

The Mint Co. (CVE:MIT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as high as C$0.10. Mint shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 4,200 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of C$18.87 million and a P/E ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38.

The Mint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides vertically integrated prepaid card and payroll services primarily in the Middle East. It manages the issuance, administration, customer support, payment processing, set-up, sponsorship, and regulated reporting of cards and related activities to government authorities.

