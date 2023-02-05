Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.39

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.39 and traded as high as $26.78. Mitsubishi Chemical Group shares last traded at $26.78, with a volume of 895 shares traded.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average of $25.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.50.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical Group had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 8.86%.

About Mitsubishi Chemical Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

