Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.88-$4.88 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MITSY opened at $590.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $400.00 and a fifty-two week high of $614.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $585.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $506.26. The firm has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.74.
