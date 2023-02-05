Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.88-$4.88 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MITSY opened at $590.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $400.00 and a fifty-two week high of $614.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $585.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $506.26. The firm has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.74.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

