Mizuho Boosts NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Price Target to $18.00

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NuStar Energy from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded NuStar Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.75.

NuStar Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NS stock opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 1.93. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.65.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $413.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.11 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 143.16% and a net margin of 13.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 444.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,954,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,061,000 after purchasing an additional 975,659 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,110,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,550,000 after purchasing an additional 728,270 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 799,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 347,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,566,000 after purchasing an additional 239,046 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 786,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

