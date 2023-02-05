Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 384 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,868 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $89.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.68. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.28 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at $913,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,616 shares of company stock worth $400,737 and sold 22,363 shares worth $2,022,967. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet.

See Also

