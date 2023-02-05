MovieBloc (MBL) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $56.88 Million

MovieBloc (MBL) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 5th. MovieBloc has a market cap of $56.88 million and approximately $7.52 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MovieBloc token can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc’s launch date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,578,706,221 tokens. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

