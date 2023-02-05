MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $558.10.

MSCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MSCI from $518.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSCI

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in shares of MSCI by 10.9% during the third quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in MSCI by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of MSCI by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $567.43 on Friday. MSCI has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $572.50. The company has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $495.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $472.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.56%. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.64%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

