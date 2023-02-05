Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $243.18

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 243.18 ($3.00) and traded as high as GBX 253 ($3.12). Mulberry Group shares last traded at GBX 240 ($2.96), with a volume of 2,147 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Mulberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mulberry Group from GBX 340 ($4.20) to GBX 275 ($3.40) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fashion accessories and clothing in the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

