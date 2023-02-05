Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 345 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 105.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENPH opened at $222.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.90. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $339.92.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.61.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at $25,913,528.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $7,465,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,379,176.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,913,528.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,674 shares of company stock valued at $56,558,342. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

