Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 5,771 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 435,013 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Brookline Bancorp worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookline Bancorp

In related news, Director David C. Chapin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $196,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,309.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bogdan Nowak purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 158,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,141.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Chapin sold 15,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $196,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $13.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.69. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $112.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRKL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

