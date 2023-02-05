Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 7,949 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,292 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth $36,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $253,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,732.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $253,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,732.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,378.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,210. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $113.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.95. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $142.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.26.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

