Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,513 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Performance Food Group worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 54,792 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,169 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 862,191 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $37,031,000 after buying an additional 89,685 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Performance Food Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,900 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

PFGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.91.

PFGC opened at $61.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.64.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The food distribution company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.29. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $14.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $29,365.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,090,816.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $251,126.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,224.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $29,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,790 shares in the company, valued at $9,090,816.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,710 shares of company stock worth $520,007. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

