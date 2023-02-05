Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,405 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of QuidelOrtho worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,210,881,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 24.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,645,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,985 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 878.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,372,000 after purchasing an additional 779,472 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 258.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 719,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,891,000 after purchasing an additional 518,378 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 934.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 514,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,981,000 after buying an additional 464,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

QuidelOrtho Stock Down 1.9 %

QDEL stock opened at $89.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.66. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $120.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $783.80 million for the quarter. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 26.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QDEL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.