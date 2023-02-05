Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 199,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 17,447 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Range Resources by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 31.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,059,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 1,102.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 151,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 139,096 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:RRC opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $37.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.38.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

About Range Resources

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.